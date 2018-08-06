Clear
CASA buys new laptops with donation

Posted: Mon Aug 06 14:23:55 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Aug 06 14:23:56 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

serve "several purposes". "the vigo county prosecutor's office" made a "5"-thousand-dollar pledge "to the casa program". "that money" will be used "to buy lap tops". this will help "staff" work more effectively and efficiently in court and out in the field.. "advocating for the children in the program". /////// [b19]casa donation-sot vo /////// "being able to have a laptop for everyone to be able to do their jobs, to be able to advocate for the children and work immediately on scene wherever they're at, is just a blessing." i feel like casa goes unnoticed and underappreciated at times when they're a vital cause to making sure our children our protected and their rights are taken up for by someone behind the scenes. //////// there are "995"-children currently in the casa program. "146"-of them "are on a waiting list" "for a casa volunteer". all school districts compete "for dollars"
