Speech to Text for Court documents show what led to Jake Odum's arrest

basketball player". "jake odum" was arrested saturday night "at the copper bar". "the bar".. asked off-duty officers working security there .. to kick him out "for inappropriate conduct toward female patrons". "police say".. he stood outside the bar for an hour "video recording" and taunting other patrons "with his phone". "police also say" .. "odum" refused several offers "for a ride home".. including one from a bartender. he was arrested "for criminal trespassing" and "public intoxication". "police say".. his blood alcoho concentration was "point 1-9" at the time of his arrest. power is finally restored.. to nearly