More information released on weekend Terre Haute shooting

homicide case". [b5]cleveland ave homicide folo-vo mug "18"-year-old "gage yoop" has been identifed "as the victim" in sunday's shooting "on cleveland avenue". "terre haute police".. found "yoop" with a gunshot wound to the head around "3"- o'clock sunday morning. "police say".. drugs and alcoho were involved. "20"-year-old "dylan morgan" told "police" that "yoop" shot himself. however.. it was later learned that "morgan" pointed the gun at "yoop" when it went off. court documents reveal the incident began over music. "morgan" is now facing charges "of reckless homicide" and "altering the scene of a death". "sah-bree neace" was also arrested. she's facing charges "of obstruction of justice" and "maintaining a common nuisance" "few new details"