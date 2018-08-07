Speech to Text for West Terre Haute crash causes power outage

this morning ... which caused several people to lose power! it happened on smith and inter-urban road in west terre haute. neighbors say -- they heard the crash! police tell us -- the car did hit a house, which caused some damage! and -- they say -- it also hit a utility poll and took out power. the driver, left the scene. but police say -- they know who it is. the power -- should be back on by "3 or 4" this afternoon. smith and interurban road -- is closed off until power is restored. police need your help this mid-day!