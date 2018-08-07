Speech to Text for Monday morning armed robbery

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

suspects on the loose. take a close look at these photos ! police are asking for your help to identify -- who these "2" men are. investigators say -- they robbed the phillips gas station on "park" and "lafayette" avenue this morning you're looking at video our cameras captured. an employee tells us -- one of the suspects put a gun to his back. he told him -- to open the register. he did -- and with-in a minute he says -- they left with cash. if you know who these people are -- you're asked to call the sheriffs office at "812 -462 -32-26". continuing coverage this mid-day -- police are investigating