Armed Robbery

Kiley Thomas is at he scene of an armed robbery on the Phillips gas station around 2:30 am this morning.

Posted: Mon Aug 06 05:29:08 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Aug 06 05:34:26 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

just confirmed with police an armed robbery happened here at the phillips gas station around "2:30" this morning. this is on park ave and lafayette ave where we are right now. suspects -- still on the loose. you can see -- vigo county sheriffs office is here monitoring this situation. take a look at what we captured earlier this morning. officers are going in and out of the gas station -- trying to piece together what happened. police are telling us "2" men in dark clothing robbed this business. an employee tells us one them put a gun to his back. he told him to open the cash register. he did -- and within a minute he says -- they were gone. the business is not saying how much money the suspects got away with. now -- this investigation is focused on finding those responsible for this crime. police are looking through surveillance footage to figure out who these suspects are. i'm going to talk to police to see if we can get pictures to share with you at home. we'll let you know that new information in our next 30 mins. live -- kt news 10. a shooting incident in linton -- lands a 21 year old man in
