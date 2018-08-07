Clear
Walk to End Alzheimer's

Sunday, September 6th at Fairbanks Park

chapter is taking sign-ups for the world's largest event to raise awareness and funds for alzheimer's care, support and research. the alzheimer's association walk to end alzheimer's is held annually in more than 600 communities nationwide including terre haute, calling on more than 500,000 annual participants of all ages and abilities to help reclaim the future for millions. alzheimer's association walk to end alzheimer's participants raise critical awareness & funds for alzheimer's care, support and research. more than 5 million americans are living with alzheimer's disease, the sixth-leading cause of death in the united states and the only disease among the top 10 causes that cannot be cured, prevented or even slowed. additionally, more than 16 million friends and family members provide care to people with alzheimer's and other dementias in the u.s. in indiana alone, there are more than 110,000 people living with the disease and 338,000 caregivers. alzheimer's association walk to end alzheimer's participants will complete a walk and learn about alzheimer's disease, advocacy opportunities, clinical studies enrollment and support programs and services from the alzheimer's association. walk participants also honor those affected by alzheimer's disease with the poignant promise garden ceremony. sunday, september 16: fairbanks park amphitheater - terre haute 587-2235 alz.org/walk. benoist. the alzheimer's association greater indiana chapter is taking sign-ups for the world's largest event to raise awareness and funds for alzheimer's care, support and research. the alzheimer's association walk to end alzheimer's is held annually in more than 600 communities nationwide including terre haute, calling on more than 500,000 annual participants of all ages and abilities to help reclaim the future for millions.
