CASA needs your help with school supply drive

Organizers say they've decided to help with items not commonly provided by other programs.

Posted: Sun Aug 05 20:17:02 PDT 2018
Updated: Sun Aug 05 20:17:03 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

is preparing kids for "back-to- school" and they need your help... they're gearing up for their "school supply drive". the driv helps kids in the casa program. organizers said they're looking for items -- not commonly provided by other programs. this includes things like tissues -- disinfecting wipes and hand sanitizer. you can drop off donations to the vigo county casa office. they're accepting donatinons until friday. for a full list of items they're looking for -- you can head to our website at w-t-h-i tv dot com. a new school in vermillion county is
