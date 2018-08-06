Speech to Text for CASA needs your help with school supply drive

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

is preparing kids for "back-to- school" and they need your help... they're gearing up for their "school supply drive". the driv helps kids in the casa program. organizers said they're looking for items -- not commonly provided by other programs. this includes things like tissues -- disinfecting wipes and hand sanitizer. you can drop off donations to the vigo county casa office. they're accepting donatinons until friday. for a full list of items they're looking for -- you can head to our website at w-t-h-i tv dot com. a new school in vermillion county is