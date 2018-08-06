Speech to Text for Part of Illinois highway dedicated to fallen war hero

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a fallen war hero... [b14]hwy dedication-vo a part of illinois "route 1-21" in cumberland county is in memory of "michael flood". flood served in the vietnam war and was killed in action. the toledo american legion post "1-64" held a memorial for him and his family today. i-dot will be putting up signs between county road 14-50 east and 16-hundred east. it will be called "s-p-c michael flood memorial highway". vigo county casa