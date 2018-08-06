Speech to Text for Hair salon hosts free haircuts as part of acts of kindness for Garrett Sands

play salon and spa" offered free haircuts for kids today. they hoped to send at least 50 kids back to school with a fresh look. kids also received school supplies at the event today. the salon is one of the latest to get behind the "garrett sands kindness project". the push promotes random acts of kindness -- in memory of sands who was killed earlier this year. "we can join together through anything. through any kind of sorrows. you know we've had a lot in terre haute here lately and it's just you know a great way to mend." sands' mother normally spearheads the projects.. this one was started by the salon itself. tonight's traffic alert may have you mapping out a