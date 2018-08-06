Speech to Text for One killed, two arrested after Cleveland Avenue incident

for news 10 at 6. i'm alia blackburn. terre haute police are calling the death of an 18- year-old a "homicide". that's following a shooting earlier this morning. news 10s garrett brown has been gathering details for you all day. in tonight's top story.... he joins us now in the studio with the latest on the investigation. [b2]cleveland ave homicide-frnt vo+fs police arrived to a home at 22-21 cleveland avenue around 3 sunday morning... that's where officials found the body of an 18-year-old boy in the living room of the house. terre haute police said the victim was shot in the head. he died at the scene. police are not releasing his name -- until his family has been notified. police said 20-year-old "dylan morgan" told them the victim accidentally shot himself. however -- after futher investigation -- police said that was not the case. investigators said they learned drugs and alcohol were consumed -- leading to morgan "recklessly" pointing a gun at the victim before it went off. two people were arrested and are now facing charges. morgan faces charges of "reckless homicide" and "altering the scene of a death". 20-year-old "sabrei neace" -- who police said is morgan's girlfriend and lives at the scene -- was also taken into custody. she faces charges of "obstruction of justice" and "maintaining a common nuisance" both remain in the vigo county jail without bond. we told you about a similar homicide