Speech to Text for Relay For Life channels Star Wars theme in Edgar County

like a jedi... that was tonight's theme at the "edgar county relay for life". hundreds of people gathered at "twin lakes" in paris, illinois. the event raised money for the american cancer society. it happens every year. people were at the park since 10 this morning. organizers hoped to show others they're in the fight together. [b20]edgar county relay for life-sotvo "and our goal is so no one has to go through that. no one as a parent has to watch their little boy or little girl go through that. so that's why everyone fights." the relay wrapped up an hour ago -- central time -- with a candelight ceremony. new concerns and threats are rising