Clear

Relay For Life channels Star Wars theme in Edgar County

Hundreds of people gathered at Twin Lakes in Paris, Illinois.

Posted: Sun Aug 05 19:58:49 PDT 2018
Updated: Sun Aug 05 19:58:49 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Relay For Life channels Star Wars theme in Edgar County

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

like a jedi... that was tonight's theme at the "edgar county relay for life". hundreds of people gathered at "twin lakes" in paris, illinois. the event raised money for the american cancer society. it happens every year. people were at the park since 10 this morning. organizers hoped to show others they're in the fight together. [b20]edgar county relay for life-sotvo "and our goal is so no one has to go through that. no one as a parent has to watch their little boy or little girl go through that. so that's why everyone fights." the relay wrapped up an hour ago -- central time -- with a candelight ceremony. new concerns and threats are rising
Terre Haute
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 70°
Zionsville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 70°
Casey
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 70°
Scattered showers and storms.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday Overnight Forecast

Image

Man arrested, facing attempted murder charges in Greene County

Image

CASA needs your help with school supply drive

Image

Part of Illinois highway dedicated to fallen war hero

Image

Hair salon hosts free haircuts as part of acts of kindness for Garrett Sands

Image

One killed, two arrested after Cleveland Avenue incident

Image

Relay For Life channels Star Wars theme in Edgar County

Image

Taste of India fundraiser showcases culture and food

Image

Back to School Bang focuses on health and wellness for school year

Image

Golf outing event honors the memory of former ISU track and cross country coach

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton