Speech to Text for Taste of India fundraiser showcases culture and food

india tonight through this fundraiser on rose-hulman's campus. it was hosted by the "india association of terre haute". the event gave people a look at india's food and culture. money raised will benefit "meals on wheels" and the griffin bike park. organizers said it was a night dedicated to dining and dancing. "india is known for it's spices and food so a lot of people like to know what's an authentic indiana food is and spices so that's why we thought it would be a better platform for us to display our culture and taste the food and everything." the india association of terre haute has this event every other year. every year the money goes to help the community.