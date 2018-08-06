Speech to Text for Back to School Bang focuses on health and wellness for school year

kids back to school -- prepared and "healthy". horizon health hosted its 4th annual "back to school bang" in paris, illinois. the event focuses on health and wellness for school-aged kids. it's also a one-stop shop for parents. kids could get their physicals -- immunizations and exams -- as well as back to school supplies -- all in one place! "kids can come around and visit all the educational stations ... and then they're able to get school supplies to help out parents in return." if you missed this year's event -- save the date for next year. the "back to school bang" is held on the first saturday in august.