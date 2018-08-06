Speech to Text for Golf outing event honors the memory of former ISU track and cross country coach

and legacy of an indiana state coach today. it was part of the "john mcnichols memorial golf outing and wine and canvas" event in terre haute. mcnichols coached "track and field" and cross country at i-s-u. he passed away in 20-16. nearly 100 people were there to celebrate the day in his memory. a lot of those in attendance were indiana state university alumni and colleagues of "mcnichols". "it's really fun to honor him and also celebrate with the family everything that he was." money raised will go to the "john mcnichols memorial fund"... the fund helps "track and cross country" teams with different needs throughout the year.