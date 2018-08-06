Clear

Locals walk to raise awareness of ALS in the Wabash Valley

It was a busy morning Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Terre Haute. That's as nearly one hundred participants turned out for the first-ever “Fight 4 my Mom Walk-a-Thon.”

on a life-changing disease ... it's a diagnosis that can change any family's world -- forever. after finding out her mother had a-l-s -- a local woman is putting her energy into awareness. news 10 garrett brown shares her story -- and how many in the wabash valley are joining in. terre haute is no stranger to those who have been diagnosed with als. it's a disease that slowly affects nerve cells overall affecting much of the bodies muscles. even though its currently non curable that isnt stopping the wabash valley from raising awarness to help fight this disease. it was a busy morning saturday at memorial stadium. that's as nearly one hundred participants turned out for the first ever fight four my mom walk-a- thon. "to have the community stand behind me in the way they have.. there are no words. its just been incredible." its an event put on by amy hutson. hutson started planning for the event a while after getting the news that her mother, chris roy, was diagnosed. "my mom was diagnosed with als in 2016 and she is such a strong woman. and with the disease there is no cure, no treatment. so you just kind of feel helpless." thus the awareness walk was born. bringing out many in the wabash valley who know or have lost someone to als. one of these groups was team bad karma. they walked for brian worley who lost his life to als in 2016. "when my husband was diagnosed with als we didn't really know anything about it and we're just happy theres in this city especially so much awareness now and i think awareness is just as important as people donating." even though the journey for a cure may be a long one. these supporters won't stop raising awareness. showing how this wabash valley community will support those that are in need. "buts its all about joining together and i want the als community to see that people care that's whats todays about." all the money raised will be going directly to the indiana als association. they specialize in finding treatments and cures for als. hutson hopes to make this awareness walk into an annual event. back to you. former sycamores remembered the life
