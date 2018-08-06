Clear

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather Update

Hot and humid before rain this week.

Posted: Sun Aug 05 06:39:01 PDT 2018
Updated: Sun Aug 05 06:39:01 PDT 2018
Posted By: Erik Piper

Speech to Text for News 10 Sunday Morning Weather Update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

today is looking to be another hot and humid day for us. day time highs looking to hit 91 degrees, so stay cool if you're going outside. tonight we stay clear, but also hang on to the humidity. overnight lows dropping to 70. then tomorrow not quite as hot, but still warm. day time highs at 89 with a chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Terre Haute
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 70°
Zionsville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 70°
Casey
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 70°
Scattered showers and storms.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

