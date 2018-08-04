Speech to Text for Homecoming for a Veteran

we can do to say thanks. that's why hundreds came out to welcome home a local hero. news 10s garrett brown has more how clay county turned out to support one of its own. rondrell forest park here in brazil has always been a place of gathering for friends and family. well tonight it served its purpose and more. that's as it was the last stop of a local veterans journey home. the journey began early friday afternoon in brazil. that's as locals prepared to welcome home world war two veteran ray kerr. "well its important that us as americans i believe to support our veterans. those that have served in the past, currently serving and those that will be serving in the future." kerr served in the navy as a hellcat pilot. he took part in many vital missions. after the war he moved away from the town of brazil. however, kerr still considers brazil a home away from home. "i went to high school here in brazil and i immediately left high school and went into the navy. but i love brazil." groups all over the state helped welcome kerr back home. over two hundred motorcycles followed behind as they passed through towns like cloverdale. to kerr it's a show of support he will never forget. "i appreciate people appreciating veterans. we have so many good veterans around and they all need to be appreciated." finally his journey ended at forest park with friends, family and even more support. a turnout of support that shows the patriotic spirit of this wabash valley community. "i just think its outstanding. it shows the midwest values that this country has to support our veterans and on a day like this rain or shine. we'll support our brothers and sisters in uniform." a show of support that this world war veteran will never forget. in brazil with photojournalis t marty ledbetter, garrett brown news 10.