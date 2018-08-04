Speech to Text for Back to School Haircuts to honor Garrett Sands

good deeds. it's a campaign we've told you about before on news 10. people all over the valley are helping each other to honor teenager garrett sands. he died earlier this year after he was shot at a party. news 10's heather good has been following these developments all year and is here now with more. it's new for you tonight at 10. garrett's mom jayna sullivan has been spearheading a lot of these efforts to spread kindness... but this time... a salon is using sullivan as inspiration and embarking on a project of it's own... offering free haircuts this sunday to kids going back to school. stephanie boyd is a stylist at hair play salon and day spa in terre haute. boyd says she decided to offer free back to school haircuts after seeing the social media buzz around the garrett sands kindness project ... and specifially ... garrett's mom jayna sullivan's efforts to beautify the city through the trashbag challenge. the salon is offering free cuts... first come... first serve... sunday from 10am to 3pm. boyd says she hopes to help 50 kids in that time. other businesses and organizations are also helping... providing food... entertainment and school supplies at the event. sullivan says her son would be proud and humbled by these efforts. jayna sullivan, garrett's mom, says, "people are coming up with different ways to show acts of kindness that i've never even thought of and so to me that's inspiring that my son's memory and what has happened to him has inspired other people to be kind to one another." stephanie boyd, salon manager and stylist, says, "i don't, myself, know garrett or his family but i am a big proponent of the 2nd amendment and i believe what happened to him was very needless. it wasn't fair." boyd is a nra trained firearms instructor... and says she also hopes to educate people so what happened to garrett never happens again. boyd says, "right now, our country and our community, we're lacking a lot of compassion so all i can say is that i hope that everybody can be more compassionate and come together and help each other, build each other up." if you missed it ... the free haircuts are offered this sunday at hair play salon and spa. for more information about the garrett sands kindness project... you can visit the page on facebook and we've got a link at wthitv.com.