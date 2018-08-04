Clear

Family fight leads to stabbing

Family fight leads to stabbing

Posted: Fri Aug 03 19:27:16 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Aug 03 19:27:16 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

and thanks for watching news 10 on myfox 10. i'm rondrell moore in for patrece dayton. terre haute police are saying that fight left one man in the hospital. we break it all down for you in this developing story. terre haute haute police responded to a home on south 11 th street. that's where they'd gotten a report of a stabbing. they say it all started as a family gathering. a man said he was taking a nap when he awoke to someone going through his pockets. he says that man was harley lamb, a family friend. the victim says lamb began hitting him and the two began fighting. police believe the victim's brother brandon frye joined in the fight and also began beating the victim. the fight continued. that's when documents say the victim's father, brian a. frye joined in the tussle and began hitting the victim. the fight ended with someone stabbing the victim in the back. police arrested brandon frye, brian a frye, and harley lamb all on battery charges. court documents say brandon frye admitted the fight was over pills that the victim had in his pocket while he was napping. all of the suspects are awaiting a court date. terre haute police are still investigating
