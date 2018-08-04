Speech to Text for Belichick on Etling

new england patriot quarterback appears on top of his game, after winning the mvp last year... you just never know with his age when things could turn for brady.... that's one of the reasons the patriots drafted danny etling in april... they've been taking a good hard look at the former terre haute south qb during ota's and training camp, trying to see if he can make the roster and be a backup for brady.... now new england is known for having one of the most complicated systems in the nfl... pats head coach bill belichick says they've thrown a lot at etling and the rookie qb is making progess...... danny like a lot of the rest of the rookies had the opportunity to get it the second time around. when we had our initial instillation in the spring in the ota's. we have not quite matched it but close to having that same progession at start of training camp.