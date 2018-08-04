Speech to Text for South Vermillion football

football season last year in the wabash valley took place in clinton.... the wildcats went seven and three and had their first winning season since 2009... the program also brought home their first conference championship since 1981... gone is a pretty good senior class, but second year head coach greg barrett still has plenty of talent, like senior gary spence.... the wildcats haven't had back to back winning seasons since 2008 and 2009.... that's their goal to deliver another winning campaign to prove last year wasn't just a one-year thing! [545]south vermillion football-sot pretty much the world to use to show last year wasn't a fluke. show we're here and ready to go. we mean business. now with expectations even higher. community and kids know we can win. now its all about keeping that foundation and keeping it going. second year, year two is extremely important. these guys understand that. last year wasn't a fluke and we're here to get better each and every year.