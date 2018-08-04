Speech to Text for North Central football

have never been as high as they are heading into a season as they are right now for north central football... the t-birds were one of the better 1a teams in the state last year and they should be even better this year .... they return 20 starters, and most of those guys have been playing varsity now for three or four years..... they have several talented play makers and a huge offensive line, all five guys are over 250 pounds... the t-birds went ten and two last year, but loss in the sectional championship game.... they feel they have unfinished business to take care of this year! excited to get season going. we didn't like how last year ended. all offseason had a bad taste in our mouth. ready to get back at it. we have a really big, physical offensive and defensive line. we have speed in backfield, experience players. a lot of times you put a team out there that's pretty good, but could be one or two guys trying to hide. we aren't hiding anybody. probably the best story of the high school