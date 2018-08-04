Speech to Text for ISU Alumni Golf Outing

in mind. "the i-s-u alumni association".. held a golf outing earlier today. it happened "at the idle creek golf course". "golfing groups" .. showed thei driving and putting skills.. while having some fun. they were raising money "for scholarships". "the association" will give those scholarships "to vigo county high school graduates". "organizers say" .. it was a good time .. with a good cause behind it. ////// /////// 17:42:26,29 "so it's just another time for them to be able to connect up with old classmates, you know, fraternity sorority members, people that they lived with on their resident halls floors ." /////// "the alumni association" has hosted this outing for more than "15"-years.