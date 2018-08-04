Clear

Eating healthy for back to school

Eating healthy for back to school

Posted: Fri Aug 03 14:15:06 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Aug 03 14:15:06 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

prepare. one of those things? "shopping for" and "preparing" school lunches! it's no surprise that getting kids back into the groove "of healthy eating" after the summer.. can be challenging. "school lunches" served at school are normally pretty well balanced. but "if" you plan on packing your child's lunch.. rememeber "to do your best to keep it healthy". "1"-local dietitician says.. "protein" is a key ingredient in everyday meals. "she says".. to start introducing "healthy foods".. "earlier".. rather th later. //////// [b11]back to school nutrition-sot vo //////// "i think it would be nice to kinda get a jump on things now i know it's only a few days before school starts but nothing like the time right now to get going and introducing healthier foods." /////// other things you can add in your child's lunch box are: "cheese cubes" and "nuts or beans". "arani says".. "that healthy lifestyles now".. can help prevent diseases "later in life". "a sickness".. that's difficult to treat..
