Speech to Text for Assessor speaks out after property tax shock

[b8]property tax assessments-live pkg "commercial" and "residential property owners".. saw assessments "recently sky rocket". news 10's "sarah lehman".. sat down "with the county assessor today" to get answers to your questions. she joins us now "live". "sarah"... ///////// susie... residential property owners don't understand why the numbers are so high. business owners are worried they'll go bankrupt. that's all because the rise in price of property tax assessments. ////// whether you have residential or commercial property after getting the property tax assessment in the mail a lot of people were shocked. assessments rose anywhere from thousands to millions of dollars. but how is your land assessed? "the process is us collecting the data out in the field." that means what stuctures and types of structures. what they're built out of and sizes. they also collect land information what size is the land and what it's being used for. "so you need to review that information make sure that information is correct because that affects our assessed value." there are two ways you can do that. "you can come in and get a property record card and we'll walk you through it or you can go online to our beacon website and see a descriptionof your property and the details of it there." they also use the sales of properties in your area to determine your assessment. "our values are only as good as the data we collect and the information we collect off of the sales disclosures.so if we have errors in our data maybe that we don't know that you don't have a full finished attic or second story. we say it is but you say it isn't let us know. that will affect your assessed value." it's also important to know that the number on your assessment does not reflect what you'll pay in taxes. "you may have a 3,000 dollar increase in your assessed value but maybe only notice 50 cents in your taxes." //////// coming up on news 10 @ 6 i'm going to go into more detail about why those numbers have risen and what it could mean for terre haute. if you think your assessment is wrong you can still file an appeal. that ends august 27th. live at the vigo county annex sarah lehman news 10.