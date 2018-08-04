Clear

Assessor speaks out after property tax shock

Assessor speaks out after property tax shock

Posted: Fri Aug 03 14:14:27 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Aug 03 14:14:28 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Assessor speaks out after property tax shock

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

[b8]property tax assessments-live pkg "commercial" and "residential property owners".. saw assessments "recently sky rocket". news 10's "sarah lehman".. sat down "with the county assessor today" to get answers to your questions. she joins us now "live". "sarah"... ///////// susie... residential property owners don't understand why the numbers are so high. business owners are worried they'll go bankrupt. that's all because the rise in price of property tax assessments. ////// whether you have residential or commercial property after getting the property tax assessment in the mail a lot of people were shocked. assessments rose anywhere from thousands to millions of dollars. but how is your land assessed? "the process is us collecting the data out in the field." that means what stuctures and types of structures. what they're built out of and sizes. they also collect land information what size is the land and what it's being used for. "so you need to review that information make sure that information is correct because that affects our assessed value." there are two ways you can do that. "you can come in and get a property record card and we'll walk you through it or you can go online to our beacon website and see a descriptionof your property and the details of it there." they also use the sales of properties in your area to determine your assessment. "our values are only as good as the data we collect and the information we collect off of the sales disclosures.so if we have errors in our data maybe that we don't know that you don't have a full finished attic or second story. we say it is but you say it isn't let us know. that will affect your assessed value." it's also important to know that the number on your assessment does not reflect what you'll pay in taxes. "you may have a 3,000 dollar increase in your assessed value but maybe only notice 50 cents in your taxes." //////// coming up on news 10 @ 6 i'm going to go into more detail about why those numbers have risen and what it could mean for terre haute. if you think your assessment is wrong you can still file an appeal. that ends august 27th. live at the vigo county annex sarah lehman news 10. back to you. /////// with school starting.. "families" have a lot of things to do.. to
Terre Haute
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 66°
Robinson
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 65°
Zionsville
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 67°
Rockville
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 66°
Casey
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 66°
Marshall
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 66°
Heat and humidity return for the weekend.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Homecoming for a Veteran

Image

Friday Late Forecast

Image

The 'curious' new exhibit at the Swope Art Museum

Image

A First Friday for the dogs

Image

Preparing for sports injuries

Image

Back to School Haircuts to honor Garrett Sands

Image

Family fight leads to stabbing

Image

Katherine Sarver

Image

Belichick on Etling

Image

South Vermillion football

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton