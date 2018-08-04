Speech to Text for Services set Terre Haute firefighter

the loss of one of their own. "54"-year-old.. william "billy terrell died on tuesday "of medical complications". he was "an active firefighter" with "31"-years of service. "terrell" was set to retire this year. services will be held for him on monday .. starting at "10"-i the morning "at the debaun funeral home" on springhill drive in terre haute. directly following services.. "a parade" led by his fire truck.. will escort "terrell" to his final resting place "at roselawn cemetery". "the route" is shown there on your television screen. it will travel past post... fire station 2. we also have "the full turn- by-turn directions" available for you on our website. "property tax assessments" are still "a hot topic" in vigo county.