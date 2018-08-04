Clear

Make sure you lock your car doors

Posted: Fri Aug 03 14:10:08 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Aug 03 14:10:08 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

for a string of crimes. we're talking about "several car break-ins and thefts" in vigo county. and "police" are stressing "one" simple move that can protect "you" from becoming the next victim. news 10's "kiley thomas".. breaks down "what you can do". /////// you may not think it could happen to you. but police say it's as simple as pulling a handle. in "seconds" -- someone could b inside your car taking your valuables or even driving away with your car. it's become a trend in vigo county. in fact -- police finally closed a case involving multiple break ins. "3" people are facing charges. 18-year-old haley buck -- was arrested along with two teenage boys. we're talking a "15" and "13" year old. police say they stole guns similar to these models from inside a car in vigo county. "if you have a weapon or anything, take it into your house. it has to be secure somewhere where these people can't get to them, unfortunately it's kids." police say you may not be able to control if someone comes by and flips your car handle. but you can make sure your car is locked -- to prevent anything from being stolen. th -- kt news 10. ///////// "the terre haute fire department" is mourning
