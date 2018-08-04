Speech to Text for Friday morning shooting in Terre Haute

friday,. "a man" continues to recover this afternoon.. after "being shot in the face". that's "a developing crime alert for you" at this hour. [b3]gunshot victim-vo fs "the incident".. reportedly happened shortly before "9"-o'clock this morning "near 3rd avenue" and "6th and a half streets" in terre haute. that's according "to an indiana state university crime alert e-mail". "the victim" is currently being treated "at union hospital". he was found "near the landsbaum center for health education". now.. a description of an alleged suspect has been given to authorities. "police" are looking for a black male.. wearing a red shirt. he was reportedly last seen.. driving a green ford f-150 pick up truck. this is a terre haute police case.. but "news 10" has yet to receive any information from the department. the investigation continues. "if" you have any information that can help police.. you're urged to call crime stoppers at 238-stop. [b4]x crime alert-vo and.. investigators now have "a group in custody"..