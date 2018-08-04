Clear

Hand, foot, and mouth disease

Posted: Fri Aug 03 10:04:17 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Aug 03 10:04:17 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

doctors say -- it is prime season for hand, foot and mouth disease. it's hitting young children -- the most. news 10's kiley thomas joins us to break down -- what parents can do to prevent it! /////////// " hand, foot and mouth disease is especially common for children "7-years" and younger. doctors at union hospital say -- it can be miserable for kids. it causes a fever and a rash. the virus also makes it difficult for kids to eat or drink because they'll get "sores" in their mouth. doctors say it spread through salivia or being in contact with someone who has it. there's not much a parent can do -- once their child comes down wth hand foot and mouth. "if your kid is eating and drinking normally, you can manage at home, with tylenol and anti inflamatories" i also contacted the vigo county heath dept about the problem. they say they don't track the number of cases for this virus -- but they say prevention is key. best way is to wash your hands. more advice on website. union hospital -- kt news 10. " august is national immunization awareness
