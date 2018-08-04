Speech to Text for Edgar County Relay for Life

relay for life. life, victories and the importance of scientific research are celebrated during the edgar county relay for life noon to 9:30 p.m. saturday, aug. 5 at twin lakes park. the annual event has a main purpose to raise money supporting cancer research, with a local goal this year of $35,000. the other purpose is celebrating local residents who are cancer survivors and honoring the memory of those who succumbed to the disease in its various forms. sue bennett, edgar county relay for life chairman, said the opening ceremony at noon includes a speech by peg dixon stressing the importance of medical research to all families touched by cancer. following dixon's speech, the relay for life teams take the first lap around the track before the regular laps begin. live musical performances start at 1 p.m. and continue until 4:30 p.m. the survivor ceremony is 5 p.m. live entertainment returns at 5:30 p.m. and continues until the emotional closing ceremony at 9 p.m. during that phase of the program, candlelit luminarias honoring the deceased line