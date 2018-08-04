Speech to Text for Thursday Late Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

sprinkle. lows tonight drop to 66. then, summer comes back for the weekend. mainly sunny tomorrow with a high at 88. back into the mid 60s tomorrow night. saturday looks good, mainly sunny and hot with a high near 90. same set up sunday, high at 89.