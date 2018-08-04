Speech to Text for Matthew Miles silent auction

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

in. all the money raised will help a young boy with a transplant. matthew myles is eleven months old and is need of a new kidney. currently he is too small to be put on the transplant list. the family is raising 40 thousand dollars for his surgery. to help raise the money, they are having an online silent auction. the auction is taking place on his facebook page. the event's information is on your screen now. it starts today and will last through august 17th. there are 24 total items to bid on. again, all the money raised will go towards helping little matthew in his time of need. august is