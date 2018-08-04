Speech to Text for Party in the Parks in West Terre Haute

in west terre haute did just that today. the vigo county parks and recreation department held "party in the parks". the party celebrated the grand re-opening of two parks. they are the south 7th street park and lee fields park in west terre haute. both recently received a makeover. people who came out say the event was a great way to get outside and recognize a job well done. [b15]party in the parks-sot "summer's coming to an end so we want to do all of the outdoor stuff we can before school starts. " "having a neighborhood park, having a place for your family to congregate, having a place to go play basketball, or just have green space is really important and to have that at your door step is something really critical." the improvements at both parks include new playgrounds, swings, and sports facilities. a silent auction is happening that you can take part