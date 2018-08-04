Clear

Vigo County ranks high in 9-1-1 texts

Vigo County ranks high in 9-1-1 texts

Posted: Thu Aug 02 19:16:02 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Aug 02 19:16:02 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Vigo County ranks high in 9-1-1 texts

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

information that i can for their safety and as well as my responders." text to 9-1-1 services have been in place for two years in the hoosier state. now vigo county is getting some special recognition. good evening and thank you for joining us for news 10 on my fox 10. patrece dayton has the evening off. vigo county ranks seventh in the state for text to 9-1-1 usage. the indiana treasurer of state visited the dispatch center in terre haute today. news 10's heather good was there for the tour. she explains how the program is keeping you safe. [b3]state treasurer attends safety event-pkg rov mon indiana is unique in that 9-1-1 services report to the treasurer of state. kelly mitchell chairs the 9-1-1 board and is visiting the top 25 dispatch centers to celebrate 2 years of text to 9-1-1 services. nats covered: roadruck says, "honestly they were a little bit impressed with what they saw so that's honestly a good feeling as well." indiana treasurer of state kelly mitchell is meeting with dispatchers across the state... to learn more about how text to 9-1-1 services have been implemented. steven roadruck is a vigo county dispatcher. he explains... the service has been life saving. steven roadruck, dispatcher says, "i've honestly seen a really good response from the community as far as reception and people using it." mitchell says the service has been effective. vigo county ranks 7th in the state for overall program usage -- meaning texts coming in and out of the dispatch center. kelly mitchell, indiana treasurer of state, says, "we thought it would be used by people who are hard of hearing or who are having difficulty speaking and it certainly has been used in those incidents but it's also being used by people who don't want to draw attention to the fact that they're calling for help and so that's just been very interesting to see and very rewarding to see how it's being used." mitchell and roadruck agree calling is still the best way to communicate -- if possible. but -- if you do need to text 9- 1-1 -- give the most important information rigth away. roadruck says, "first and foremost location. if nothing else, as long as we know where you're at we can send you somebody." mitchell says she hopes to acknowledge the work these dispatchers do on her statewide tour. mitchell says, "a lot of them have eight hour shifts, twelve hour shifts and they talk to people in some of the worst moments of their lives and just wanted to recognize them for the incredible work they do for hoosiers." dispatchers also told treasurer mitchell... many texts out of the center are for 9-1-1 hang-ups. they say texting has been an effective way of finding out if a call is really an emergency. police arrested three people after a series of car break-ins and thefts.
Terre Haute
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 66°
Robinson
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 65°
Zionsville
Broken Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 69°
Rockville
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 66°
Casey
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 66°
Marshall
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 66°
Heat and humidity return for the weekend.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Homecoming for a Veteran

Image

Friday Late Forecast

Image

The 'curious' new exhibit at the Swope Art Museum

Image

A First Friday for the dogs

Image

Preparing for sports injuries

Image

Back to School Haircuts to honor Garrett Sands

Image

Family fight leads to stabbing

Image

Katherine Sarver

Image

Belichick on Etling

Image

South Vermillion football

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton