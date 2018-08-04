Speech to Text for Vigo County ranks high in 9-1-1 texts

text to 9-1-1 services have been in place for two years in the hoosier state. now vigo county is getting some special recognition. good evening and thank you for joining us for news 10 on my fox 10. patrece dayton has the evening off. vigo county ranks seventh in the state for text to 9-1-1 usage. the indiana treasurer of state visited the dispatch center in terre haute today. news 10's heather good was there for the tour. she explains how the program is keeping you safe. indiana is unique in that 9-1-1 services report to the treasurer of state. kelly mitchell chairs the 9-1-1 board and is visiting the top 25 dispatch centers to celebrate 2 years of text to 9-1-1 services. roadruck says, "honestly they were a little bit impressed with what they saw so that's honestly a good feeling as well." indiana treasurer of state kelly mitchell is meeting with dispatchers across the state... to learn more about how text to 9-1-1 services have been implemented. steven roadruck is a vigo county dispatcher. he explains... the service has been life saving. steven roadruck, dispatcher says, "i've honestly seen a really good response from the community as far as reception and people using it." mitchell says the service has been effective. vigo county ranks 7th in the state for overall program usage -- meaning texts coming in and out of the dispatch center. kelly mitchell, indiana treasurer of state, says, "we thought it would be used by people who are hard of hearing or who are having difficulty speaking and it certainly has been used in those incidents but it's also being used by people who don't want to draw attention to the fact that they're calling for help and so that's just been very interesting to see and very rewarding to see how it's being used." mitchell and roadruck agree calling is still the best way to communicate -- if possible. but -- if you do need to text 9- 1-1 -- give the most important information rigth away. roadruck says, "first and foremost location. if nothing else, as long as we know where you're at we can send you somebody." mitchell says she hopes to acknowledge the work these dispatchers do on her statewide tour. mitchell says, "a lot of them have eight hour shifts, twelve hour shifts and they talk to people in some of the worst moments of their lives and just wanted to recognize them for the incredible work they do for hoosiers." dispatchers also told treasurer mitchell... many texts out of the center are for 9-1-1 hang-ups. they say texting has been an effective way of finding out if a call is really an emergency.