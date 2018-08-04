Speech to Text for Ron McBride

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

boys baketball head coach at bloomfield... he had been serving as the school's athletic director... mcbride had a special run as bloomfield's head coach from 1994 through 2009, winning 228 games... along with 7 sectionals, three regionals and one semi- state championship... mcbride told sports 10 on his return to the sidelines at bloomfield quote "i've been a cardinal my whole life"... that does it for sports, we'll have more news after the break... [f0]break 4 here's a look at the answer to