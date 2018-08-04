Clear

North Vermillion football

Falcons went 6-4 in 2017

Posted: Thu Aug 02 15:45:20 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Aug 02 15:45:21 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

to build off a six and four campaign last year....that was their seventh straight winning season.... north vee returns 13 starters and head coach brian crabtree has the luxury of having a ton of upper classmen with experience... its hard to believe its been three years since north vermillion won the 1a state championship... none of the current falcons were on the roster when n-v won it all, but they watched it and are putting in the time now to try to return the falcons to elite status once again! [e6]north vermillion football-sot every day out here working hard. two and a half hours and it works out on friday nights. kids understand the work ethic and we ask a ton from them. that's why we don't have 45 kids, we have 30. its tough. cultural is everyhing here. expectations are as high for purdue football as
