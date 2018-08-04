Clear

Linton football

Miners coming off 7-4 season

Posted: Thu Aug 02 15:44:41 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Aug 02 15:44:41 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for Linton football

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

to high school football in the wabash valley.. the miners have delivered 21 straight winning seasons.... that includes a seven and four mark last year in the teams first year in 2a.... now seven and four would be a nice year for most teams, but most programs aren't like the miners.... they not only expect to win, but win in november and that's no different this year with a squad that returns plenty of talent and 13 starters .... expectations every year is to always win a championship. looking at this season coming in with our players. we have some talent coming back. young at spots, but still same style of miner football that we always go out and play. hard nose football. that's what we're always going to do, just have to do it a little better. at north vermillion, the falcons are looking to build off
Terre Haute
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 66°
Robinson
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 65°
Zionsville
Broken Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 69°
Rockville
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 66°
Casey
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 66°
Marshall
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 66°
Heat and humidity return for the weekend.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Homecoming for a Veteran

Image

Friday Late Forecast

Image

The 'curious' new exhibit at the Swope Art Museum

Image

A First Friday for the dogs

Image

Preparing for sports injuries

Image

Back to School Haircuts to honor Garrett Sands

Image

Family fight leads to stabbing

Image

Katherine Sarver

Image

Belichick on Etling

Image

South Vermillion football

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton