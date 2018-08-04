Speech to Text for Knox County working to fight opioid issues

individuals. we told you yesterday.. the hamilton center is looking help, by branching into more areas. news 10s garrett brown told us knox county is one of those areas.. he joins us in the studio to tell us why that's important for the county. currently it is unknown when the new center is expected to move into knox county. what we do know is hamilton center is interested in providing the services to the community. either way it's a service that this county is in need of to help save lives. the knox county sheriffs office responds to calls on a frequent basis. they say rouighly 50 percent of those in jail are involved with drugs. "i mean we haven't had the deaths of some other counties that we've had but we still do have a serious situation here." its an issue they feel can be helped with a new clinic. "the primary concentration is rural communities." jeff kelmann is the clinical supervisor for groups recovery clinic. it's a opioid treatment center that has been vincennes for less than a year. they do what they can to help others. "obviously medication assisted treatment with the use of suboxone medication. as well as weekly group therapy." patients received medication through prescriptions for their addiction treatment. but the new clinc .. would be able to provide methadone on site hopefully helping even more in need. "that is great, absolutely great. phenomenal. any, all help and resources we can get to you know again help promote to strengthen communities is greatly welcomed." for the sheriffs officethey are eager for all the help they can get. not only for knox county residents but surrounding counties as well. "unfortunately they don't realize they need help until they've hit rock bottom and this facility being in this geographical area will be a windfall for us in more ways than one." we should find out later this year if hamilton center is awarded the license for knox county. until then if you know someone in need of opioid addiction help.. we will have the information for the group recovery clinic on our website. that's wthitv.com. back to you.