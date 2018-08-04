Speech to Text for Catholic Charities Expansion

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

getting ready to grow. earlier today.. news 10 was there as catholic charities broke ground on a brand new food bank. that new bank will allow for the group to provide more food and resources for the area. organizers say their current facility at 14th and locust served the community well, but was outdated. the new location will be at 14th and a half and spruce streets in terre haute. leaders say they're thrilled to kick of the organizations new chapter. 00:02:59,27 "this is a milestone. this is really the result of several years of labor, anguish, anxiety, you know hard work." catholic charities says this grounbreaking the culmination of 6 years of work with other groups in the community.