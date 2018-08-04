Clear

Catholic Charities Expansion

Catholic Charities Expansion

Posted: Thu Aug 02 15:24:48 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Aug 02 15:24:48 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Catholic Charities Expansion

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

getting ready to grow. earlier today.. news 10 was there as catholic charities broke ground on a brand new food bank. that new bank will allow for the group to provide more food and resources for the area. organizers say their current facility at 14th and locust served the community well, but was outdated. the new location will be at 14th and a half and spruce streets in terre haute. leaders say they're thrilled to kick of the organizations new chapter. 00:02:59,27 "this is a milestone. this is really the result of several years of labor, anguish, anxiety, you know hard work." catholic charities says this grounbreaking the culmination of 6 years of work with other groups in the community. [c4]mac coin giveaway-nat pop vo it's a very special day.. for a very special
Terre Haute
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 66°
Robinson
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 65°
Zionsville
Broken Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 69°
Rockville
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 66°
Casey
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 66°
Marshall
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 66°
Heat and humidity return for the weekend.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Homecoming for a Veteran

Image

Friday Late Forecast

Image

The 'curious' new exhibit at the Swope Art Museum

Image

A First Friday for the dogs

Image

Preparing for sports injuries

Image

Back to School Haircuts to honor Garrett Sands

Image

Family fight leads to stabbing

Image

Katherine Sarver

Image

Belichick on Etling

Image

South Vermillion football

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton