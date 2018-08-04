Speech to Text for Marshall Facade Grant

are getting a new face .. the city is painting its trash cans.. benches.. signs .. and several other things. meanwhile, the people keep following suit! it's been a chain reaction. the community says it's looking to bring in a historical look. it credits a grant for making it all possible. it's not cheap to upkeep some of these old buildings at all.. but we all take pride in it they are beautiful and we just want to keep them going. bishop says she's thankful to several other organizations for their help with donations and money to support the improvements. solar power is becoming popular with the push