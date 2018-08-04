Clear

Marshall Facade Grant

Posted: Thu Aug 02 15:22:00 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Aug 02 15:22:00 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Marshall Facade Grant

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

are getting a new face .. the city is painting its trash cans.. benches.. signs .. and several other things. meanwhile, the people keep following suit! it's been a chain reaction. the community says it's looking to bring in a historical look. it credits a grant for making it all possible. it's not cheap to upkeep some of these old buildings at all.. but we all take pride in it they are beautiful and we just want to keep them going. bishop says she's thankful to several other organizations for their help with donations and money to support the improvements. solar power is becoming popular with the push
