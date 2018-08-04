Speech to Text for Illinois State Police and driving awareness

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

want to remind you to avoid the "fatal 4 violations" those violations include.. driving under the influence... speeding.. not wearing a seatbelt... and driving distracted. police recently held a state- wide speed awareness campaign. they took a proactive approach to enforce safety on the roads. here is what they found.. in a 24- hour period.. police issued 697 tickets for speeding.. 566 "warnings" for speeding..and almost 700 warnings for other traffic offenses. illinois state police say they use the campaign to promote driving safety. three paris illinois police officers, and