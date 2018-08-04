Speech to Text for Drive sober or get pulled over

good evening and thanks for joining us. every day almost 29 people die from impaired driving vehicle accidents in the u-s. that's nearly one person every 50 minutes. even though that number is decreasing in indiana.. police say one death is too many. news 10s sarah lehman joins us live in terre haute to tell us what local law enforcement is doing to keep you safe. rondrell... the drive sober or get pulled over campaign starts this week. it's going to be on roads like the one behind me here where people will see more police officers. you can expect to see more sobreity checks too. the vigo county sheriff says they have zero tolerance for impaired drivers. a driving while intoxicated arrest will cost you more than you think. it means going to jail...losing your drivers lisence.. plus a lot of fees. the average d-w-i cost is about ten thousand dollars. including car towing and repairs, attorney fees, fines and court costs. officers say there is no excuse to drive under the influence. "with all the resources that are available with all the rides, taxi cabs even there are some agencies that do offer free rides home. there's absolutely no reason to get behind the wheel and be impared." there are forty two states...indiana and illinois included that have laws that hold whoever served you the alcohol legally liable for damages. that's if you were to get into an accident. the drive sober or get pulled over campaign is going on through labor day. officers say they are giving drivers a heads up because it's all about stopping it before it happens, for now live in terre haute sarah lehman news 10 back to you. illinois state police