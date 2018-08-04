Speech to Text for Olney, Illinois solar farms

the city of olney has made a change to city code. that could allow for solar panels to be installed in fields like this one. the city of olney passed an ordinance regarding solar panels in the city. the ordinance focuses on solar panels in a multiple acre setting. residents can already own panels for home usage. a special zoning permit is now required for companies interesting in installing a solar farm. solar farms would be allowed only in certain industrial and commercial zoned areas. currently solar companies are looking at locations across the state. a company is looking at three locations within richland county. one of those properties is in the city of olney. olney mayor mark lambird says the city is just trying to stay ahead. "we didn't have anything in our ordinance, or in our zoning laws, that allowed for solar panels in a larger solar farm type setting. more or less we're getting ready because this is going to open up and we had someone come to us and say we've identified these sites." "this is just one of the first steps to bring solar power to the city of olney and richland county. in olney, gary brian, news 10."