Clear

United Way Community Kickoff

United Way Community Kickoff

Posted: Thu Aug 02 14:24:48 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Aug 02 14:24:48 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for United Way Community Kickoff

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

kick-off today". they're working to shed light on some of the most difficult social issues in the area. [b20]united way community kickoff-vo one of their biggest issues.. is working families.. living below what they call "a survival budget". "the executive director said".. more than "30"-thousand households in the wabash valley "are struggling financially". "the kick-off" was "a call to action" for business leaders. "the united way" wants "to rea more people" through those employees.. to understand what they're up against. they've set a financial goal for this year.. but it's for more "than just money". //////// [b21]united way community kickoff-sot vo ////// "it's not a money goal. it's a people goal. our goal is to move ten thousand families nito finacial stability. that to us is a better goal for people to know united way for." //////// "if" you want to help "the united way" reach their goal.. learn more by visiting our web site "at w-t-h-i-t-v dot com". [b22]x tomorrow-vo "tomorrow".. you have the chance.. to honor a wabash valley world
Terre Haute
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 66°
Robinson
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 65°
Zionsville
Broken Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 69°
Rockville
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 66°
Casey
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 66°
Marshall
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 66°
Heat and humidity return for the weekend.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Homecoming for a Veteran

Image

Friday Late Forecast

Image

The 'curious' new exhibit at the Swope Art Museum

Image

A First Friday for the dogs

Image

Preparing for sports injuries

Image

Back to School Haircuts to honor Garrett Sands

Image

Family fight leads to stabbing

Image

Katherine Sarver

Image

Belichick on Etling

Image

South Vermillion football

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton