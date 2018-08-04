Speech to Text for United Way Community Kickoff

kick-off today". they're working to shed light on some of the most difficult social issues in the area. [b20]united way community kickoff-vo one of their biggest issues.. is working families.. living below what they call "a survival budget". "the executive director said".. more than "30"-thousand households in the wabash valley "are struggling financially". "the kick-off" was "a call to action" for business leaders. "the united way" wants "to rea more people" through those employees.. to understand what they're up against. they've set a financial goal for this year.. but it's for more "than just money". //////// [b21]united way community kickoff-sot vo ////// "it's not a money goal. it's a people goal. our goal is to move ten thousand families nito finacial stability. that to us is a better goal for people to know united way for." //////// "if" you want to help "the united way" reach their goal.. learn more by visiting our web site "at w-t-h-i-t-v dot com". [b22]x tomorrow-vo "tomorrow".. you have the chance.. to honor a wabash valley world