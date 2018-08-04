Clear

Vigo County YMCA update

Posted: Thu Aug 02 14:22:37 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Aug 02 14:22:37 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

m-c-a"! that includes "closing the facility's pool". officials tell us .. the current condition of the pool is old and dated. and the money needed to upgrade it.. would be a huge undertaking. so.. a decision was made.. to close the pool by labor day weekend. ////// [b18]vigo county ymca update-sot vo "the pool right now will be drained and covered. we dont have permanent plans to close the facility pool. we hope down the road to be able to upgrade it so that it's not such a huge financial burden to us. but for now, the best way that we can make immediate changes, is by closing it and then we can bring in programs right away." //////// the "y" is looking to expand it relationship with rose-hulman and i-s- u's aquatic centers.. as well as the deming park pool.. to keep its aquatics programs running. the y-m-c-a.. is looking to add additional programs starting this fall.. including: basketball, volleyball, softball, and pickleball. "the united way of the wabash valley" .. held "their community
Heat and humidity return for the weekend.
