Speech to Text for Hamilton Center Head Start Open house

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

to kick-off "a new school year"! "today's event".. was a way "f area residents" to learn more about "the family centered services" available for low-income families with young children. "the program".. is grant-funded through "hamilton center".. and dedicated "to supporting and educating children". there are currently "80"- children enrolled. "dana christian school" continues