Speech to Text for Lynn Hughes leaving the Children's Museum

this is new for you now at "5". "lynn hughes".. "the executive director".. "of the terre haute children's museum" has resigned. the announcement came this morning "from the board of directors". "hughes" has taken "a new position" .. "as the director o development" "at hamilton center". "hughes" has been wit the children's museum for the last "9"-years.. and was instrumental in making the new museum at 8th and wabash "a reality". her last day at the museum "is friday, august 17th". "early head start".. held "an open house this morning"..