Speech to Text for Charles Holt and the Paris Police

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

constitutional rights". and now.. he's suing them.. and the city of paris, illinois. in a federal lawsuit.. "charles holt" describes an incident with the officers "from june 20-17". "holt said".. he drove "to the paris police station" after a woman reported an argument. "he said".. he didn't have a license at the time. "officers" tracked him to his house. "holt" claims.. "the officers" broke down his door.. and then used excessive force to arrest him. "jesse lew-sader", "richard wilson", and "ryan washburn" are the defendants in the lawsuit. "holt" said.. they violated the law .. by not having search or, arrest warrants.. and by attacking him.