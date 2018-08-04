Speech to Text for Thursday Afternoon Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

temperatures will rise to the mid 80's thanks to the warm sun this afternoon. mostly clear skies will continue tonight and temperatures will drop to the mid 60's. tomorrow expect more sunshine and warm conditions. temperatures will be higher as well with highs in he upper 80's. we're learning more.. about what will be a little warmer. temperatures will rise to the mid 80's thanks to the warm sun this afternoon. mostly clear skies will continue tonight and temperatures will drop to the mid 60's. tomorrow expect more sunshine and warm conditions. temperatures will be higher as well with highs in he upper 80's. we're learning more.. about what will be a little warmer. temperatures will rise to the mid 80's thanks to the warm sun this afternoon. mostly clear skies will continue tonight and temperatures will drop to the mid 60's. tomorrow expect more sunshine and warm conditions. temperatures will be higher as well with highs in he upper 80's. will be a little warmer. temperatures will rise to the mid 80's thanks to the warm sun this afternoon. mostly clear skies will continue tonight and temperatures will drop to the mid 60's. tomorrow expect more sunshine and warm conditions. temperatures will be higher as well with will be a little warmer. temperatures will rise to the mid 80's thanks to the warm sun this afternoon. mostly clear skies will continue tonight and temperatures will drop to the mid 60's. tomorrow expect more sunshine and warm conditions. temperatures will be higher as well with highs in he upper 80's. we're learning more.. about what may have caused a plane